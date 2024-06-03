Skybox Datacenters Marks 10 Years

In a room festooned with golden balloons and glowing signs, employees, customers, and partners raised flutes of champagne to celebrate Skybox Datacenters’ ten-year anniversary in mid-May.

Skybox Datacenters, founded in 2014 by CEO Rob Morris and CFO Travis Young, helps clients curate customized data centers using innovative techniques in fields such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. They approach projects with a customer-centric approach to match the unique requirements of their clientele.

Morris; Young; Chief Development Officer Haynes Strader; and EVP Sales & Leasing Gordon Kellerman presented the key remarks at the celebration. They commemorated Skybox Datacenters’ achievements during its first decade, underscoring the company’s ability to execute projects of all magnitudes, with 4.2 million square feet of data center development to date.

“Celebrating our 10-year anniversary is an incredibly meaningful milestone for Skybox,” Morris said. “It’s a testament to the unwavering dedication and passion of our incredible team.”