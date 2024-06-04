Dallas Celebrates Pride Month with Visibility, Events

The city of Dallas raised the rainbow flag for the fourth time on May 31, continuing its annual tradition of flying a Pride flag during June.

The flag sports the classic LGBTQ+ pride flag rainbow stripes with the addition of the seal of the city of Dallas.

Flying the pride version of the city flag during June was part of a 2020 resolution to increase support and highlight Mayor Eric Johnson’s declaration of June as pride month in the city.

“Dallas has a diverse lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning (LGBTQ+) community and is committed to supporting visibility, dignity, and equity for all people in the community,” Dallas City Councilmember Omar Narvaez said. “June has become a symbolic month in which LGBTQ+ persons, and supporters, come together in various celebrations of pride.”

The flag was raised during a pride kickoff event, which included food, drinks, and music. June 1 and 2 featured a music festival and a parade at Fair Park.

There are more events to come this month to celebrate Pride in Dallas.

Wednesday, June 5: Pride in Excellence Awards Reception — noon to 1 p.m. in the Dallas City Hall lobby. The event will recognize local leaders in the LGBTQ+ communities.

Saturday, June 8: Ride for Pride — 9 a.m. at Reverchon Park. This free family-friendly event is hosted by the Dallas Police Department.

Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9: Dallas Arboretum’s Pride in Bloom — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $16 and the event will include live music, a vendor market, and cooking demonstrations.

Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16: Juneteenth Unity Weekend Festival. Hosted by Dallas Southern Pride to celebrate Juneteenth Weekend and Dallas Black Pride, the festival features events ranging from free to $700.

Thursday, June 20: Pride Panel: Spectrum Solidarity — 6 to 8 p.m. at Dallas Contemporary. This event will feature a market and a panel of community leaders discussing the importance of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Friday, June 21: Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party — 6 p.m. to midnight. This free event is hosted by the Dallas Art District, the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and the Crow Museum of Asian Art. The celebration will include tours, films, food trucks, and various performances.

Thursday, June 27: Teen PRIDE Community & Celebration — 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Whose Books Neighborhood Bookstore. This free event is for teens ages 13-19 and will feature food, art, music, and games.

Saturday, June 29: Celebrate the Never-Ending Pride — 4 to 9 p.m. at AT&T Discovery District. This free event will feature drinks and live entertainment.

Sunday, June 30: Trek Dallas Park Cities Pride Ride — 9 to 11 a.m. at Trek Bicycle Dallas Park Cities. This free event will feature snacks, drinks, and some goodies. Helmets are required for this casual family-friendly cruise.