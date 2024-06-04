Dallas Launches Third Summer of Safety

The city of Dallas will host its third-annual Summer of Safety to encourage and continue public safety in Dallas while kids are out of school.

Mayor Eric Johnson, Police Chief Eddie Garcia, city leaders, and Dallas ISD officials announced the campaign on June 3.

Since the campaign began, the city has seen three consecutive years of violent crime reduction and recently recorded the lowest violent crime numbers in six years.

“Dallas is making great strides toward becoming the safest big city in America,” Johnson said. “The third-annual Mayor’s Summer of Safety will continue this positive momentum by keeping our youth safe and engaged in healthy activities while they are out of school for the summer.”

“The Summer of Safety also calls upon the rest of the Dallas community to get involved in the lives of our youth and demonstrate how important they are to this city,” Johnson continued.

Initiatives such as the Teen All Access Pass and Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program give Dallas youth free admission to museums, water parks, and events from amateur to collegiate sporting events. The All Access Pass begins in July and the Youth Sports Ticket Program is available for registration now.

Another initiative, the SMART Summer reading program, is available for both kids and adults to participate. The program allows participants to qualify for free books and prizes after a certain amount of reading and is open for registration.

The SMART Summer program and Youth Sports Ticket Program can be registered online, and the All Access Pass can be picked up at any Dallas Recreation Center starting July 1.

The Dallas Police Department will also offer youth programming through their Dallas PAL (Police Athletic League) program.

“The men and women of the Dallas Police Department are proud to be part of the Summer of Safety program again this year,” Garcia said. “We are lucky to be in a city making an effort to provide fun, active programs, and classes to keep our youth busy, teach valuable life lessons and social skills, helping them to make the right choices. We can’t wait to get out there and have fun this summer.”

To read more about the Summer of Safety and view a complete list of activities offered for youth, can visit dallascitynews.net/Summer-of-Safety-2024.