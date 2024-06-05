Former Providence Teacher Accused of Child Sexual Assault

The Dallas Police Child Exploitation Squad issued a warrant for 46-year-old Matthew Harmon for sexual assault of a child, police say.

Harmon was arrested on May 28 but was bonded out of jail on May 29, a Dallas County Sheriff spokesperson said.

A yearlong investigation determined the offense occurred in 2007, involving a victim Harmon met while working at Providence Christian School as a teacher and coach from 2004 to 2007.

The investigation additionally determined that Harmon was a volunteer at Trinity Christian Academy for several years and assisted with an eighth-grade wilderness camp. He also worked summers at Kanakuk camps in Durango, Colorado, and Brandon, Missouri, from 1995 to the mid-2000s.

Detectives determined that Harmon had been in contact with thousands of children through his work and volunteering. They have identified additional victims and believe there may be other victims not yet identified.

Those with information about Harmon are encouraged to contact Dallas Police Child Exploitation Squad Detective Eric Seyl at 214-671-4473 or [email protected].