It’s Not Too Late: Centennial Celebration Merchandise For Sale

If you missed the merchandise booth at University Park’s Centennial Celebration, there’s still a chance to snag some commemorative items. There is a limited quantity of leftover shirts and hats that residents can purchase.

Individuals can order items online and pick them during City Hall’s regular business hours (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 3800 University Blvd. They can also be purchased in-person at the Holmes Aquatic Center, 3501 Lovers Lane, throughout the summer as supplies last.

Click HERE to purchase items.