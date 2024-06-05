Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Centennial shirts for sale PHOTO: Courtesy City of University Park
It’s Not Too Late: Centennial Celebration Merchandise For Sale

Aadhya Yanamadala 0 Comments ,

If you missed the merchandise booth at University Park’s Centennial Celebration, there’s still a chance to snag some commemorative items. There is a limited quantity of leftover shirts and hats that residents can purchase. 

Individuals can order items online and pick them during City Hall’s regular business hours (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 3800 University Blvd. They can also be purchased in-person at the Holmes Aquatic Center, 3501 Lovers Lane, throughout the summer as supplies last.

Click HERE to purchase items.

