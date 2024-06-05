New Friends New Life Announces New Board Members

New Friends New Life has announced that two Park Cities residents recently began three-year terms on its board.

New board member Laura Nieto is managing director of corporate responsibility for Southwest Airlines. Camelia Lopez Shoemaker has more than 20 years experience in the prosecution of complex cyber-crime, fraud, terrorism, and other criminal and civil matters.

New Friends New Life also announced the addition of board member Fallyn Jones, a senior vice president for Citigroup Inc., as well as named Crys Kelly president of the NFNL Circle of Friends Board, and C. Davis Prescott as the new president of the Men’s Advocacy Group.

“These dynamic leaders bring incredible new expertise and passion to the mission of New Friends New Life,” board chair Jane A. Rose said. “Their commitment and leadership will be invaluable as we work collaboratively to not only empower and restore the lives of trafficked and sexually exploited women and girls, but also as we bring the stigmatized issue of sex trafficking out of the shadows to educate the community on ways they can engage in the solution.”

New Friends New Life is an organization that brings awareness to the issues of trafficking and sexual exploitation, and empowers victims of sexual trafficking. It was founded in Dallas in 1998, and served 328 clients in 2023.