Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 27-June 2
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POACHED PACKAGE
A porch pirate stole a package from a woman’s home in the 6600 block of Mimosa Lane around 8:47 a.m. June 1.
27 Monday
Police searched a home in the 5100 block of Royal Crest Drive around 3:08 p.m.
A drunk driver caused a single-vehicle accident around 4:12 p.m. in the 9600 block of Inwood Road. The driver was also in possession of blue pills marked with an “M.”
A thief stole a woman’s duffle bag from her driveway around 8:56 p.m. in the 5500 block of Palomar Lane.
28 Tuesday
A small black dog bit a woman in the NorthPark Center parking lot around 2:32 p.m.
29 Wednesday
An open building in the 12300 block of Inwood Road was reported around 4:55 a.m.
A burglar stole a man’s car around 2:21 p.m. at Chase Bank in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane.
A thief stole from a woman at Preston Hollow Park at an unprovided time.
30 Thursday
At an unprovided time, a thief stole a man’s vehicle from the Elan at Bluffview parking lot.
A burglar stole a man’s firearm from his vehicle at an unprovided time in the 5000 block of Mill Creek Road.
A thief stole from a man at Tom Thumb at The Market at Preston Forest at an unprovided time.
Recovered at an unprovided time: a stolen vehicle in the 8400 block of Ridgelea Street.
31 Friday
A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle around 8:19 a.m. in the 5000 block of Horseshoe Trail.
A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.
1 Saturday
Reported around 2:59 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was blocking a lane of traffic in the 4900 block of Forest Lane.
A destructor broke a man’s car window at an unprovided time at The Citadel at Preston.
2 Sunday
Stolen around 4:09 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A thief stole a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot around 6:58 p.m.
An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at Shell in the 12900 block of Preston Road.
A thief stole from a woman in the 5100 block of Meadow Crest Drive at an unprovided time.