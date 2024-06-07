House of the Month: 3520 Saint Johns Drive

Modern elegance meets mid-century charm in the heart of Highland Park. With Armstrong Elementary just steps away, this five-bedroom, 3.1-bath home delivers both top-tier education and unmatched community living. Step inside to discover a thoughtfully renovated, 4,691-square-foot haven featuring a brand-new kitchen and contemporary concrete floors.

The design flows seamlessly throughout, creating stylish and comfortable living spaces with beautiful, 180-degree views of a central backyard oasis that invites you to relax and entertain in the privacy of your own retreat. Whether you’re enjoying a dip or hosting gatherings, this outdoor haven enhances the lifestyle this residence offers. Located near SMU and Dallas Country Club on 0.238 acres, 3520 Saint Johns is the epitome of sophisticated living in one of Dallas’ most coveted neighborhoods.