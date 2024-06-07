Friday, June 7, 2024

Courtesy Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate
House of the Month: 6274 Willowgate Lane

This impeccably redesigned one-level home presents an irresistible opportunity for those seeking effortless living. The three-bedroom, 2.1-bath contemporary boasts a gourmet kitchen, adorned with a sizable island, gas cooktop, and double ovens, all complemented by a built-in stainless steel refrigerator. The expansive main living area, accentuated by a fireplace and wine refrigerator, seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor spaces.

A lavish primary suite promises relaxation with its freestanding jetted bathtub, shower, and custom walk-in closet. The secluded guest room, separated from the primary suite, ensures privacy, while a versatile third bedroom doubles as a studio or office. Surrounded by lush greenery and mature trees, the grounds provide a tranquil backdrop, enhanced by lake views, skylights, elegant glass entry door, and remote-controlled backyard patio screen. This 2,627-square-foot residence embodies manageable yet refined living and a lock-and-leave lifestyle in a quiet community.

