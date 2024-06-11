Area in Dallas to be Sprayed for West Nile Virus

A section of North Dallas around the 6900 block of Churchill Way will undergo mosquito control spraying between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting in the evenings of Tuesday, June 11, and Wednesday, June 12.

Mosquito samples in Dallas have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, and the city hopes to limit to mosquito population.

The area to be sprayed is generally bounded by 6900 Churchill Way: Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on the north, Marbrook Drive on the West, Park Central Drive on the east, and Forest Lane on the south.

While the Environmental Protection Agency approves the insecticide for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray. Staying inside, whether it be in one’s vehicle or home, is recommended until the trucks pass and the spray is no longer visible.

Those who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected skin thoroughly with soap and water.

Officials recommend reducing outdoor activity during the evening and covering arms and legs and using mosquito repellent to prevent mosquito bites.

To prevent mosquito breeding in the area, eliminate standing water such as pet watering dishes, bird baths, empty containers, clogged gutters, and French drains. Mosquitos can grow from egg to adult in seven days. Dallas residents may receive free mosquito dunks at Code Compliance Services District Offices while supplies last.