Chloé to Open in Highland Park Village This Fall

Luxury French fashion house Chloé will be joining the ranks of other luxury stores when it opens its first Texas location this fall at Highland Park Village.

This will also mark the first new store under creative director Chemena Kamali, who joined the brand in October 2023.

“Chloé is very excited to be opening our first store at Highland Park Village,” said Franck Grandidier, president and CEO of Richemont Americas’ Fashion and Accessories Division. “This will bring Chemena Kamali’s collection and vision to life in a place where Chloé already has many friends of the maison.”

Chloé was founded in 1952 by Gaby Aghion, who became known for freeing women from the formal fashion of the time period by leading the luxury ready-to-wear goods market. Today, the brand continues to embody its founder’s pioneering spirit through its gossamer, loose, practical clothes.

Their Dallas store will be alongside the world’s most famous luxury retailers such as Alexander McQueen, Caroline Herrera, Cartier, Rolex, and others

“We are excited to welcome Chloé,” said Stephen Summers of Highland Park Village. “The incredible energy that they bring, paired with the diverse mix of globally renowned fashion houses further positions Highland Park Village as a top luxury shopping destination.”