Franklin Academy Teacher Awarded Heart of Teaching Grant

Christine Foggia from Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory Academy Middle School was one of 16 Dallas ISD special education teachers selected to receive a Heart of Teaching Grant from the Dallas Education Foundation.

These 2024-2025 grants support innovative teaching practices and educational projects. The grants totaled more than $61,500 to benefit more than 1,000 Dallas ISD students through projects designed by the awardees.

Foggia was selected by a committee her proposal for a project targeted at improving equity through innovation in the field of special education.