Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 3-9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MAULED MAILBOX

A reckless driver hit a woman’s mailbox and fled the scene around 7:29 a.m. June 9 in the 12600 block of Sunlight Drive.

3 Monday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 12:02 p.m. at 7-Eleven at Preston Royal Village.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a shop in the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

A hazardous traffic violation was reported at an unprovided time in the 6300 block of Lavendale Drive.

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unprovided time.

4 Tuesday

A car was stolen from a parking lot in the 8200 block of Douglas Avenue around 6:42 p.m.

A burglar smashed a man’s car window and entered around 7:19 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A fraudster stole $40,000 from a woman in the 7300 block of Lane Park Drive through deception at an unprovided time.

A destructor damaged a man’s property at an unprovided time at an apartment at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

5 Wednesday

A home was reported open around 2:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of Lakehill Court.

A license plate looter stole a man’s tag off his car at an unprovided time in the 11300 block of Hillcrest Road.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s vehicle from 4200 block Valley Ridge Road.

6 Thursday

A driver was caught with no driver’s license and an expired registration around 12:56 a.m. in the 9100 block of Sunnybrook Drive.

Around 5:28 p.m., an unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 6:49 p.m.: a woman’s property at NorthPark Center.

7 Friday

A man’s dog accidentally bit him while trying to protect him from bees before 12:29 p.m. in the 5800 block of Elderwood Drive.

8 Saturday

Around 11:25 a.m., a burglar stole property from a woman’s vehicle parked at the Semones Family YMCA.

A trespasser stole from a NorthPark Center retail store around noon.

A burglar damaged a woman’s rear car window and searched the vehicle around 12:33 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Reported around 8:03 p.m.: A destructor broke a man’s car window in the 6000 block of Prestonshire Lane.

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle without damage and stole property around 11:52 p.m. in the Preston Forest Square parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church at an unprovided time.

A thief stole from a woman at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

9 Sunday

Found property was reported around 3:37 p.m. in the 6000 block of Sherry Lane.

An aggressor assaulted two people and caused pain around 6:22 p.m. at the Hilton Dallas/Park Cities.

Someone came home to find their door unlocked around 9:12 p.m. in the 5800 block of Royal Lane.

A thief stole a woman’s property at an unprovided time at a home in the 6800 block of Desco Drive.

The Walgreens in the 5300 block of West Lovers Lane was reported as an open building at an unprovided time.