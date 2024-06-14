Sending your child to an overnight sleep away camp can stir up a mix of emotions — excitement, worry, and everything in between.

But rest assured, this experience is packed with benefits that help your child grow, gain independence, and make lasting memories.

At camp, children dive into a world of fun activities, like sports, arts and crafts, and outdoor adventures. These experiences aren’t just about having a good time — they teach important life skills. Through challenges and teamwork, children learn to be resilient, solve problems, and get along with others.

Independence gets a big boost at camp. Away from home, children learn to make decisions, manage their time, and take care of themselves. It’s a chance for them to step up and discover what they’re capable of without mom and dad nearby.

Camp also offers a break from screens and a chance to connect with nature. Instead of staring at phones and computers, children explore the outdoors, go hiking, swim in lakes, and gaze at stars. It’s a refreshing change that lets them appreciate the beauty of the world around them.

One of the best parts of camp? Making new friends. Children bond with others who share their interests and backgrounds. These friendships often last long after camp ends, providing a support system that enriches their lives.

As a parent, it’s natural to worry about your child’s safety and happiness while they’re away. But camp staff are trained to ensure that every camper is well cared for. From safety rules to attentive supervision, they create a welcoming environment where kids can thrive.

So, as you prepare to send your child off to camp, remember that this adventure is a chance for them to grow, learn, and have a blast. While it’s normal to feel a bit anxious, trust that they’re in good hands and that they’ll come back with stories to tell and skills to show off. It’s an experience they’ll cherish for years to come, and you’ll be proud to see how much they’ve grown.

So, take a deep breath, cheer them on from afar, and get ready to welcome back a child who’s not only grown but also brimming with cherished memories and newfound confidence.

Reach Helene Abrams with Tips on Trips and Camps, a free advisory service that helps parents find enriching summer overnight experiences for their children, ages 7-18, at 214-693-9259 or [email protected].