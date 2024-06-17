Tuesday, June 18, 2024

File Photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports June 10-16

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SERIAL SHOE SWIPER

A shirtless thief swiped a pair of black wedge style shoes from the front porch of an apartment in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue at about 11:28 p.m. on June 11. The shoe-stealer appeared to be the same person who had taken a pair of Nike’s from the porch between June 2 and 3.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Tuesday

A man and woman shoplifted three cosmetics products from CVS on Preston Road before 7:19 p.m.

A burglar took off with a long list of items from a home on Rosedale Avenue before 10:24 p.m., including a Hadleigh’s sport coat, business suit, ski helmet, luggage, picture frames, slippers, colognes, glassware, and two watches.

12 Wednesday

A dirty thief stole two Gain products, one Downy product and another item before 8:38 p.m. from CVS in Snider Plaza.

13 Thursday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Officers took a report of credit card abuse at 10:27 a.m. The offense occurred in cyberspace, but was reported in the University Park Police Department lobby.

Officers arrested a woman on an outside warrant at 12:15 p.m. on Lovers Lane.

How easy was it for a thief to steal a credit card and money from a 2024 Mercedes-Benz on Preston Road before 4:45 p.m.? The car was left unlocked.

15 Saturday

Reported at 4:17 a.m.: A suspect fled after using a blunt object to rob CVS on Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 7:29 a.m.: Officers found two gloves at a home on Grassmere Lane, where a burglar had stolen a Prada bag, Louis Vuitton wallet, Louis Vuitton tote bag, debit and credit cards, and $500.

16 Sunday

After stopping two bicyclists riding without lights on Stanford Avenue before 3:17 a.m., officers found that both were in possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary tools. They arrested one rider, and gave the other a citation.

A mischief maker purposefully damaged the front windshield of a 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i before 12:05 p.m. on Lovers Lane.

HIGHLAND PARK

10 Monday

Police arrested a man for making threats at 12 a.m. at the intersection of North Fitzhugh Avenue and Cole Avenue.

OnStar and the Highland Park Police Department teamed up to recover a 2024 Chevrolet Suburban that was stolen before 6 a.m. from the 3600 block of Drexel Drive.

11 Tuesday

Officers made a warrant arrest at 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and Beverly Drive.

12 Wednesday

Officers didn’t locate a man who had reportedly been walking between cars and pulling on door handles at about 12:48 a.m. near the intersection of Abbott Avenue and Knox Street, but did find a Dell laptop in the front yard of an apartment in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

The poor parker of a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander parked in Highland Park Village’s north parking lot at 9:42 a.m., but drove off without leaving information.

The careless driver of a 2000 Mack MR6 truck struck the limb of a tree owned by the Town of Highland Park before 7:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Stratford Avenue, detaching the limb and damaging the truck’s windshield.

Officers made a felony warrant arrest at 11:17 p.m. in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue.

14 Friday

A joyrider stole a 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 and the uncashed checks and money orders in it prior to 5:30 a.m. from the 3200 block of Drexel Drive.

A brazen burglar pried open the window of a home under construction in the 4200 block of Arcady Avenue before 6 a.m. and stole a toolbox, tools and batteries worth over $6,000.

A thief broke the window of a rented 2015 BMW 528i and stole a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses before 3:09 p.m. in the 4500 block of Belfort Place.

Reported at 4:25 p.m. in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue: A burglar broke the window of a 2021 Volkswagen Passat and stole $1,000 and a Wells Fargo checkbook less than an hour after the car’s driver had withdrawn the money from the bank.

PHOTO: Unsplash

16 Sunday

A greedy thief stole a package containing canned dog food from the porch of a home in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue at 5:52 a.m.

Officers arrested a man for assault at 7:39 p.m. in the 5000 block of Airline Road.

