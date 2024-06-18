Out & About: Dallas Theater Center Centerstage Gala

Nearly 260 Dallas Theater Center supporters attended the organization’s 40th-annual gala and fundraiser, themed “A Brand New Day,” at Fashion Industry Gallery May 4.

Hamilton A. Sneed chaired the event, and T.D. and Serita Jakes and Helen and Frank Risch were the honorary chairs.

Guests enjoyed themed cocktails, live entertainment, and raffle and live auction experiences followed by a seated dinner. Headliner and Broadway deity André De Shields closed the evening with a performance and held a VIP meet and greet.