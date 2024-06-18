Tuesday, June 18, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

T.D. Jakes and Hamilton Sneed. PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: Dallas Theater Center Centerstage Gala

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

Nearly 260 Dallas Theater Center supporters attended the organization’s 40th-annual gala and fundraiser, themed “A Brand New Day,” at Fashion Industry Gallery May 4.

Hamilton A. Sneed chaired the event, and T.D. and Serita Jakes and Helen and Frank Risch were the honorary chairs.

Guests enjoyed themed cocktails, live entertainment, and raffle and live auction experiences followed by a seated dinner. Headliner and Broadway deity André De Shields closed the evening with a performance and held a VIP meet and greet.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

March 5 Primary Election Results

Maria Lawson 0

Godfather Inspires Student to Honor Veterans

Contributor 0

Are You a Caniac Fan of Scots Football?

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.