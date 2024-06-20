Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 10-16

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EARLY BIRD

No Chicken Crispers for you! A burglar attempted to steal from a Chili’s Bar and Grill around 8 a.m. June 14 in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

10 Monday

A car was stolen around 8 a.m. in the 6600 block of Del Norte Lane.

A burglar stole from a home in the 4200 block of Gloster Road at an unspecified time.

11 Tuesday

At an unspecified time, a thief stole from a woman in a Whole Foods Market at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

12 Wednesday

At around 2 p.m. a fraudster attempted to withdraw money with a fake ID at the Amegy Bank in the 6800 block of Northwest Highway.

An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 6700 block of Walnut Hill Lane around 4 p.m.

A thief burglarized an under-construction home in the 10000 block of Hollow Way Road at an unspecified time.

A thief stole from a man in the 10200 block of Daria Drive at an unprovided time.

A parked car was hit by an SUV that did not stop at an unspecified time in the 11800 block of Inwood Road.

A man had his property stolen at an undisclosed time at the NorthPark Center.

13 Thursday

Two thieves burglarized a home around 2 p.m. in the 6000 block of Preston Haven Drive.

A 42-year-old man was arrested around 2 p.m. for shoplifting at NorthPark Center.

Around 5 p.m., a woman’s stolen credit card was used at NorthPark Center.

The peace was breached due to disorderly conduct around 6 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A burglar entered and stole from a parked car around 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northhaven Road.

At an unreported time, a woman’s car was stolen and then recovered at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a man in a parking lot at an unreported time in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A woman had her property stolen at an undisclosed time at NorthPark Center.

14 Friday

A man was arrested around 11 a.m. for being in possession of meth at the NorthPark Center.

At an undisclosed time, a vehicle was damaged at the NorthPark Center.

15 Saturday

A thief stole from a construction site at an unreported time in the 4800 block of Irvin Simmons Drive.

A vandal threw a large rock and broke a car windshield at an unlisted time in the 7700 block of Greenway Boulevard.

A recklessly driving Toyota Tacoma hit another vehicle and left the scene without stopping at an unspecified time in the 5200 block of Northwest Highway.

16 Sunday

A man’s 2020 white GMC Sierra 1500 was stolen around 10 p.m. from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Reckless motorcyclists were running red lights and popping wheelies at around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Royal Lane.

A thief stole from a man at the NorthPark Center at an unspecified time.

A reckless driver in a Mustang hit another vehicle on Northwest Highway and left the scene without stopping at an unspecified time in the 8600 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A burglar stole from a Public Storage unit at an unspecified time in the 3500 block of Inwood Road.