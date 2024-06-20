Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ Moves to Klyde Warren

Chef Ken Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ truck has moved from the Katy Trail to Klyde Warren Park and now offers brisket and ribs.

Rathbun is behind restaurants Abacus and Jasper’s and has been working in the Dallas food scene for the last 25 years.

Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ launched during the pandemic and offers drive-up meats.

“Chef Kent Rathbun is a Dallas institution who has long been prized for his gourmet chops at top notch restaurants like Abacus and in national competitions like Iron Chef America,” said Kit Sawers, Klyde Warren Park president and CEO. “To now have him offering his delicious BBQ regularly at the park is a credit to the high standards set by our current food trucks and takes us to a whole new level.”

Menu highlights include pecan-smoked wagyu beef strips, beef tenderloin and brisket, jalapeño-cheddar sausages, smoked turkey breast, and cedar plank salmon. Some side options are aged gouda mac and cheese, baked potato salad, granny smith apple coleslaw, and maple brown sugar baked beans.

Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ operating hours are Thursday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Klyde Warren Park is the premier gathering place in Dallas, so we couldn’t ask for a better location to serve our barbecue,” Rathbun said. “We feel fortunate that our barbecue concept has been so well received by our friends and neighbors, and we’re excited to share it with even more customers near and far.”

For more information, visit rathbunscurbsidebbq.com.