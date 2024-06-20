Thursday, June 20, 2024

FROM L-R: Joe Manogue (Council Board President,) Luis Gonzalez (Chief Executive Officer, Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas ,) Carlos Irula (Pharmacy Director at St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy,) Tim Schleppenbach (Pharmacy Advisory Board member) PHOTO: Courtesy Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas
St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy honored with Texas Impact Enterprise Award

Lucy Van Meir 0 Comments , , ,

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas has earned a Texas Impact Enterprise Award in recognition of the work of its charitable pharmacy.

The Impact Enterprise Awards celebrate the work of social and environmental impact leaders who create lasting, meaningful change.

The St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy is the state’s first-ever charitable pharmacy and provides critical prescription medication for those who otherwise could not afford it. The pharmacy has bridged the gap for many uninsured North Texans in need of prescription medication by filling almost 320,000 scripts, worth $87 million, since its inception.

The pharmacy uses the latest technology to aid its mission of transforming the lives of those who rely on, but cannot afford, critical prescriptions. Its most recent addition, the Parata Max II Robot Dispenser, has increased its capacity for service by assisting the pharmacy team with labeling, counting, dispensing, capping, and sorting.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas is a volunteer organization that provides short-term financial, material and emotional support to neighbors in need. In its 2024 annual report, the organization stated that it had assisted more than 77,500 North Texans with goods and services worth in excess of $34 million in the last year.

