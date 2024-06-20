University Park Selects New Library Director

University Park has selected Jackie Lott, who served in multiple leadership roles during her 13 years at the Shreve Memorial Library, as the city’s new Library Director.

Lott will start in her new role on July 15. She succeeds Sharon Perry Martin, who retired in February 2024 after more than 11 years of service as the city’s first Library Director. Amanda Hartwick, previously Special Projects Coordinator in UP’s executive department, has served as Interim Library Director since Martin’s departure.

“Amanda has done an excellent job as Interim Director,” said City Manager Robbie Corder. “We are grateful for all of her hard work during the past few months and are thrilled to welcome Jackie Lott to our community. Jackie’s extensive experience and dedication to public service make her an ideal leader for our library’s future.”

Lott served in multiple key roles at the Shreve Memorial Library in Shreveport, La., including as Assistant Manager of the Main Library, Head Reference Librarian and Branch Manager. As a Branch Manager, she spearheaded numerous outreach initiatives and partnerships, and supervised more than 40 programs each month.

Lott is a two-time graduate of the City of Shreveport Leadership Academies. She received the Outstanding Public Service Award in 2019 and the Lifelong Learner award in 2023. She currently serves as Treasurer for the Shreve Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library group and is an active member of the Louisiana State Library Database Committee.

“I am honored to join the City of University Park as the Library Director,” Lott said. “I look forward to working with the talented team here and continuing to build strong relationships with the community.”