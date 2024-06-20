University Park to Inventory City’s Trees

University Park awarded a contract for a tree survey and related services to Davey Resource Group, a company that has been in the tree business for 135 years, at its June 18 meeting.

“We want to make sure that we understand the health and safety of our assets, that we’re providing a safe environment,” Assistant City Manager Shanna Sims-Bradish told the City Council. “And so, having (that) knowledge of our trees is important to us.”

The tree inventory contract currently is limited to the city’s public spaces and is for an amount not to exceed $175,000.

The project will include:

A full survey of city trees on public land, with information on their health and identification;

A review of UP’s tree ordinances and practices that includes information on the best practices for tree care and preservation, an evaluation of ordinances and policies, and development of a tree technical manual to guide staff.

The inventory is slated to begin in July. At its completion, staff will review the survey’s results and begin discussions on tree policies.

Also at the June 18 meeting, the City Council reviewed the placement of banners on the fencing around Hyer Elementary School.

Incoming PTA president Ann Higginbottom thanked the council for allowing Hyer to have banners, explaining that they “have been a huge gift to our PTA fundraising efforts.”

Higginbottom told the council that Hyer’s PTA plans to request an increase in the permissible number of banners on school fencing from four to eight. The City Council granted a similar request from the University Park Elementary PTA at its June 4 meeting.

The council also renewed the city’s contract with SYB Construction Company for an additional year to continue work on the Mile Per Year program. The program’s goal is to replace a mile of water lines, wastewater lines, and alley pavement annually.