UP Jail Inmate in Critical Condition After Apparent Suicide Attempt

A University Park Police Department jail inmate was in critical condition Thursday afternoon after apparently attempting to commit suicide while in custody.

A police officer found the inmate hanging by what appeared to be a section of blanket at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. UP Fire Department medics immediately began administering CPR while transporting the inmate to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, according to a University Park news release.

The inmate had been asked routine mental health screening questions at the time of booking, and had not given any indication that he was prone to self-harm, University Park Police Chief Bill Mathes said. The inmate was left unattended for only 15 minutes prior to the incident, he said.

Mathes requested the involvement of the Texas Rangers to ensure transparency and objectivity, and they are working with city police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The University Park Police Department will also conduct an internal review and examine all police procedures before and after the arrest, according to the release.

The inmate, a 52-year-old man from Dallas, was arrested after a traffic stop at about 3:20 a.m. on Thursday. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one-gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had multiple arrest warrants out of Rockwall and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.