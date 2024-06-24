Park Cities Crime Reports June 17-23

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EASY ELECTRONICS

What do Best Buy and a 2022 Land Rover parked on Preston Road have in common? They were both unlocked before 7:04 p.m. on June 17 and attracted “customers” looking for electronics. But no one paid for the laptop bag, laptop, iPhone and glasses taken from the Land Rover.

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday

A runaway reported missing from Centenary Drive returned home before 1:05 a.m.

A gadget grabber stole a variety of high-tech devices before 1:16 p.m. from a home on Hyer Avenue, including a MacBook Pro, DJI Avata 2 drone, DJI Mavic Cine drone, GoPro HERO9 camera, and Canon 5-DS camera.

19 Wednesday

Reported at 3:33 p.m.: Burglary of an unlocked vehicle in the 3500 block of Southwestern Boulevard on June 10, and credit card abuse related to the theft.

20 Thursday

A man was arrested at 3:20 a.m. on Preston Road and charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one-gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He later apparently attempted to commit suicide while in custody at the University Park Police Department jail, and remained in critical condition at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas on Monday. Click HERE to read more about the incident.

Here’s how to turn a Mercedes-Benz into an ATM in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane: Someone left it unlocked with money and a driver’s license inside. A thief made a withdrawal before 10:05 a.m.

21 Friday

Officers made a traffic stop of a black Harley-Davidson FLS on Caruth Boulevard at 12:06 a.m., then arrested a man for driving while intoxicated.

Reported at 8:49 a.m. on Southwestern Boulevard: A license plate looter took the front plate off a 2022 Dodge Ram PK sometime between June 5 and June 20.

A burglar stole a laptop and laptop bag before 4 p.m. from a locked Range Rover parked in a shopping mall on Northwest Parkway.

How easy was it for a thief to steal high heels, china salad plates, and paperwork before 5:42 p.m. from a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 parked on Lovers Lane? The car was left unlocked.

22 Saturday

Reported at 9:34 a.m.: It may be hot outside, but a burglar didn’t have to break a sweat to steal a wallet, credit card, gift card and driver’s license from a 2020 Chevrolet on Granada Avenue. The car was left unlocked.

Reported at 11:26 a.m.: A burglar stole money and a Chase debit card from an unlocked 2012 Ford on Granada Avenue.

A burglar didn’t need a debit card to collect some extra cash before 4:16 p.m. The thief took $100 from a 2011 GMC that had been left unlocked on Asbury Avenue.

23 Sunday

A thief stole a black metal safe and money before 8:12 a.m. from Petco in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane.

A burglar stole a cash register, money and a laptop from Fajita Pete’s in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 9:17 a.m.

A joyrider stole a 2020 GMC Sierra valued at $45,000 before 12:34 p.m. from Colgate Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

Due to technical difficulties, the Highland Park Crime Reports were not available Monday afternoon. We will update this post when we receive them.