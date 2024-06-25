Out & About: The Family Place ReuNight

Amid gold-accented navy and white floral arrangements, co-chairs Kristin and James Hallam and Annie and Erik Miller (along with honorary chairs Harold and Bunny Ginsburg) welcomed more than 200 patrons to the 11th anniversary of ReuNight, benefiting The Family Place at Hôtel Swexan in late May.

Attendees sipped on champagne and indulged in hors d’oeuvres while placing bids in the silent auction. It featured experiences such as a one-week stay in a villa in the South of France, a Kent Rathbun backyard barbeque, jewelry, and shopping experiences.

Proceeds were donated to The Family Place, which is the largest provider of family violence services in Texas. They empower victims of family violence and assist in rebuilding their lives.

The program includes a 24-hour hotline, three emergency shelters, a transitional housing program, counseling centers, two medical clinics (and a dental clinic), a job readiness program, legal assistance, and services in both English and Spanish.

“Tonight, The Family Place has forty-three women, sixty-six children, four men, three dogs, and two cats in our care,” interim CEO Tiffany Tate-McDaniel said. “We want to provide each one of them the tools they need to build a future free from violence.”

For entertainment, electric violinist Zuriel Merek performed contemporary music followed by the Hunter Sullivan band. Executive chef James Ash prepared the curated three-course dinner and paired the food with wines from the Stoller Family Estates.

Following dinner, speeches, and the auction, attendees were invited to the Afterglow afterparty in the hotel’s speakeasy Babou’s.