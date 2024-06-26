More Mosquito Spraying in Preston Hollow

The area generally bounded by the 6900 block of Waggoner Drive will be sprayed for mosquitos overnight on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28 after mosquito samples in Dallas tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Spraying will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night within the following perimeter: Royal Lane on the north, Preston Road on the west, Thackery Street on the east, and Walnut Hill Lane on the south.

The treatment is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, but residents should avoid direct contact by staying indoors.

To report mosquito problems, Dallas residents are urged to call 311.