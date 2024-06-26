Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 17-23

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOLEN STORAGE

At an unprovided time June 18, a burglar broke a lock and stole property from a woman’s unit at CubeSmart Self Storage in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

17 Monday

A NorthPark Center shoplifter was detained and released around 10 a.m.

A thief shoplifted from NorthPark Center around 4:16 p.m.

A burglar broke into a restaurant and stole its safe around 5:35 p.m. in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

A destructor intentionally caused damage to a woman’s property around 7 p.m. at Preston Royal Village.

A thief stole a man’s rear light off of his vehicle in the 8500 block of Preston Road at an unprovided time.

A thief stole from a man at Central Market at Preston Oaks Shopping Center at an unprovided time.

A woman’s rear license plate was stolen at an unprovided time in the 8500 block of Baltimore Drive.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at Preston Royal Village.

18 Tuesday

Reported around 8:24 a.m.: burglary of a man’s vehicle in the 6300 block of Stichter Avenue.

Around 3:58 p.m., a thief stole from NorthPark Center.

Around 5:17 p.m., a thief stole a man’s vehicle from the 5700 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Reported around 8:24 p.m.: an abandoned vehicle in the 3900 block of North Crest Haven Road.

A thief stole property from a business office at Preston Forest Square at an unprovided time.

19 Wednesday

A thief stole from a man at Inwood Village at an unprovided time.

20 Thursday

Reported around 1:35 p.m.: A burglar broke a man’s car window at Preston Royal Village.

A burglar stole property from a man’s car around 4:04 p.m. in the 12200 block of Prestonridge Road.

Stolen around 9:42 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from Preston Center.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot around 10:49 p.m.

A thief’s property was stolen from a construction site in the 10000 block of Strait Lane at an unprovided time.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

21 Friday

Around 10:17 a.m., an aggressor pointed a gun at a man and drove off in the 6800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A shoplifter stole $1,053.84 worth of clothing items from a NorthPark Center department store and was arrested around 8:55 p.m.

An aggressor shot at a man’s vehicle and caused damage at an unprovided time in the 5500 block of Forest Lane.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s vehicle from the 8700 block of Glencrest Lane.

A burglar entered a man’s vehicle at an unprovided time in the 8700 block of Glencrest Lane.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

22 Saturday

Someone “recklessly caused the death” of a woman in the 6800 block of Walnut Hill Lane around 8:25 a.m.

A driver was written up for not using a blinker when changing lanes around 10:49 p.m. in the 6000 block of Royal Lane.

23 Sunday

A thief stole from a man at Saucy’s Thai + Pho at an unprovided time.