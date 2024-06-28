Lakeside Park to Officially Reopen on July 12

The Town of Highland Park will celebrate the reopening of Lakeside Park in a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12.

Mayor Pro Tem Don Snell will speak about the park’s renovations at the footbridge near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Lexington Avenue. Improvements include tree replacements, better grading and drainage, new wayfinding and wildlife signage, the addition of ADA ramps and sidewalk connections, and enhancements to seating areas, lighting, and landscaping.

Lakeside Park closed in July 2022 due to reconstruction of Lakeside Drive from Armstrong Avenue to Beverly Drive, and work on the Turtle Creek sanitary sewer interceptor line, the primary wastewater line for Highland Park and University Park.

That work was completed in September 2023, but the park remained closed at the direction of town council due to the timing of park improvements and the condition of the park, DPS public information officer Lance Koppa said. Work on the park itself began in November 2023.

Click HERE to read more about the Lakeside Park and Teddy Bear Garden Improvements.