Spurs Take Ex-Lion Ingram in NBA Draft

Former St. Mark’s basketball star Harrison Ingram was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday.

The Spurs chose Ingram with the 48th overall pick. The 6-foot-6 forward declared for the draft after a standout season at North Carolina, where he averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Prior to that, Ingram played two seasons at Stanford. In high school, he was a McDonald’s All American who led the Lions to an SPC championship during his junior year in 2020.

Meanwhile, former Hillcrest standout Daniss Jenkins was not taken in the draft, but he did sign a free-agent two-way contract afterward with the Detroit Pistons.

The well-traveled Jenkins, a 6-foot-4 guard, played five years of college basketball — two seasons at University of the Pacific, one at Odessa College, one at Iona, and one at St. John’s.

During his final campaign with the Red Storm, Jenkins averaged 14.9 points and 5.4 assists. He is expected to play with the Pistons affiliate in the NBA G League next season.