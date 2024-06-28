Young Bikers Bring The Bling to Park Cities Fourth of July Parade

Organizers hope that young bikers will add some patriotic pizazz to this year’s “Red, White, and You!” themed Park Cities Fourth of July Parade.

Prizes will be given for the best-decorated bikes in six categories, including for boys and girls divided by age, and for the best-decorated parent-child group of bikers. Winners will be announced at the gazebo at Centennial Park, which was formerly known as Goar Park. Riders of bikes with the best bedazzlements will receive prizes, July Fourth Parade co-chair Jill Jordan said.

Impatient youngsters do not need to wait for the end of the parade to join the fun. Patriotic pedalers will meet starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, at the Moody Family YMCA, 6000 Preston Road. Cookie-loving bikers who want to be considered for this year’s prizes — JD’s Chippery gift certificates — should arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. Bikers will join the parade as it passes by the YMCA.

Other parade participants will begin meeting at Highland Park Town Hall to line up at 7:30 a.m. No preregistration is required for most participants. Exceptions are unusual entrants and those who require a special position in the lineup, such as antique cars or horseback riders. Those participants can email [email protected] to preregister.

The parade will return to Lakeside Drive this year after being rerouted in 2023 due to construction. In addition to the bike decorating contest, participants can take part in a float-decorating contest.

There is no fee to join the parade, but the Rotary Club of Park Cities is hopeful that participants will make donations to the North Texas Food Bank. The club has raised sufficient funds through the parade for more than 1.5 million donated meals over the past several years, and aims to hit 2 million meals in 2025, Jordan said. Visit parkcitiesrotary.org for more information about the July Fourth parade.