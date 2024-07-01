KidneyTexas Announces Silver Jubilee Luncheon

KidneyTexas will hold its 25th-annual Runway Report Luncheon and Fashion Show in September.

Chairs of the fashion show and luncheon, Claire Catrino and Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, announced the event at the organization’s Spring Tea, hosted by Park Cities resident Wendy Hansen. The tea, chaired by Mari Epperson, brought not only the group’s members but also the announcement of the upcoming luncheon and its details.

Attendees waited in Hansen’s gardens in anticipation as president Monica Cooley welcomed everyone and thanked Epperson. Cooley then gave the floor to Catrino and Johnson who revealed the chairs of the event as well as the timing and location.

The Runway Report 2024 Luncheon and Fashion Show 25th Year Anniversary Silver Jubilee will be on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Brook Hollow Golf Club. Along with Catrino and Johnson, Lauryn Gayle White is the honorary chair of the event.

The event, which begins at 11 a.m., will open with a champagne reception followed by a program and runway fashion show. The fashion show is produced by Jan Strimple Productions and will be emceed by Scott Murray. Sponsors of the fashion show include TOOTSIES, Nardos, Betty Reiter, and St. John.

Later in the afternoon will be an auction, raffle, and award presentations, as well as a luncheon. The event will conclude at 1:30 p.m.

Underwriting and sponsorships are available now beginning at $5,000. Individual tickets are $500 and $1,000 with different benefits. All of the funds raised stay in North Texas and benefit Baylor Scott and White Health Foundation, Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Methodist Health System Foundation, National Kidney Foundation/Camp Reynal, Southwest Transplant Alliance, and Texas Health Resources Foundation.

KidneyTexas strives to provide funding to improve the methods of treatment, search for a cure and prevention of kidney disease, and develop more adequate provision for those suffering from the disease. Each fall KidneyTexas hosts its luncheon and fashion show in an effort to raise money for designated beneficiaries and awareness of the disease.

Spring tea photos: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio