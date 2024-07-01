Park Cities Crime Reports June 24-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STUNNING SHOPLIFTERS

PHOTO: Unsplash

Two thieves may have guilty consciences and clear complexions after stealing Olay, MagniLife, and CeraVe skin care products and Advil before 4:37 p.m. on June 26 from CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Wednesday

Reported at 1:25 a.m.: Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Caruth Boulevard and Hillcrest Avenue, then arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated.

27 Thursday

A thief helped themselves to a crossbody bag, wallet, cash, miscellaneous personal items, iPhone 15, driver’s license, and credit and debit cards left in an unlocked car on Hillcrest Avenue before 4:55 p.m.

Reported at 5:12 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane: A brazen burglar took a canvas bag, driver’s license, debit card, and cash from a 2017 Mercedes-Benz.

A joyrider stole a 2018 Cadillac Escalade from a parking lot in an unspecified location before 5:28 p.m.

28 Friday

Officers arrested a man for criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, and outside warrants in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 8:26 p.m.

A thief stole a locked 2019 GMC Yukon before 8:47 p.m. from a parking lot on Wentwood Drive.

30 Sunday

A thief may be guilty of both vanity and shoplifting after stealing makeup from CVS in Snider Plaza before 3:23 p.m.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Officers made an arrest for public intoxication before 5:47 p.m. outside Hudson House in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane.

Reported at 6:44 p.m.: A greedy thief stole an Apple laptop, an aviation headset for a commercial airline, keys, a driver’s license, a concealed carry license, credit cards, a backpack, a laptop bag, charging cables, a suitcase, and a passport from a 2021 GMC Denali in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Monday

Officers arrested a man for possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a weapon without a license at 2:54 a.m. in the 5500 block of Montrose Drive.

A woman was arrested on a warrant at 6:28 p.m. in the 5400 block of Auburndale Avenue.

A brazen burglar broke the driver’s side window of a 2021 Mazda SUV in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue before 10 p.m. and stole a Lululemon crossbody bag, a Dell laptop, a makeup bag containing makeup, and a computer bag.

26 Wednesday

Reported at 8:58 p.m.: The careless driver of an orange semi-truck drove through a resident’s yard, damaging her sod, landscaping and stone edging, while trying to turn at the intersection of Belfort Place and Roland Avenue. The driver did not stop or leave information, but was caught on video.

27 Thursday

Reported at 3:58 p.m.: A porch pirate stole two packages containing American Eagle jogger shorts and jeans from a home in the 4700 block of Bowser Court on June 23.

28 Friday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A diaper bandit stole a package containing a box of Pull Ups from a porch in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue before 11:08 p.m.

30 Sunday

Officers arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated and violating open container laws at 8:16 p.m. at the intersection of Preston Road and Armstrong Parkway.