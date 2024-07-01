George W. Bush Presidential Center Offers Summer Activities for All

Families and individuals can beat the Texas heat this summer by visiting the George W. Bush Presidential Center. The institution offers activities for book lovers and history buffs alike, as well as those looking for a photo in the replica Oval Office or Laura W. Bush Native Texas Park.

Located on the SMU campus, the center consists of the George W. Bush Presidential Museum and the George W. Bush Institute, which houses a policy organization.

The museum offers a host of free programs. It provides free admission to K-12 educators when they present the box office with a school ID on the day of their visit.

The museum also conducts free tours of the Bush Museum’s Situation Room, which features memorabilia from the George W. Bush Administration’s intelligence center in the White House. Attendees receive a presentation on the history of the Situation Room before being given an opportunity to take pictures.

In addition to its standard programs, the museum is offering new activities for the summer. The Bush Museum will open for After Hours on July 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event includes a conversation and meet and greet with author and historian Dr. Donald L. Miller and former World War II pilot Major John “Lucky” Luckadoo.

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., the museum hosts Storytime at the Bush Museum. Some of Laura Bush’s favorite picture books are read aloud to attendees. The program is recommended for children ages five and under.