UP Jail Inmate Dies After Apparent Suicide Attempt

A University Park Police Department jail inmate who apparently attempted to commit suicide while in custody has died.

Jose Gonzales, a 52-year-old man from Dallas, was pronounced dead at 4:18 a.m. Monday at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, according to a University Park news release

Gonzales was arrested after an early morning traffic stop on June 20. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one-gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had multiple arrest warrants out of Rockwall and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.

A police officer found Gonzales hanging by what appeared to be a section of blanket at about 12:30 p.m. UP Fire Department medics immediately began administering CPR while transporting him to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, according to the news release.

Gonzales had been asked routine mental health screening questions at the time of booking, and had not given any indication that he was prone to self-harm, University Park Police Chief Bill Mathes said. Gonzales was left unattended for only 15 minutes prior to the incident, he said.

Mathes requested the involvement of the Texas Rangers to ensure transparency and objectivity. The Rangers are working with city police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The University Park Police Department will also conduct an internal review and examine all police procedures before and after the arrest, according to the release.