Tasty July Fourth: Cupcakes with Surprise Center Provide All-American Finale

‘Tis the season for hometown parades, backyard picnics, ice cold lemonade, grilled hot dogs and burgers, and everything red, white, and blue.

My husband and I are celebrating the Fourth of July in our Colorado home again this year. American flags line our driveway and adorn large flower-filled planters on the front steps. Red, white, and blue bunting hangs from the front veranda railing, and stars-and-stripes pillows brighten the blue and white cushions on our porch furniture.

As in the Park Cities and other small towns across America, the town of Breckenridge, Colorado, will host its annual Fourth of July parade.

There’s something heartwarming about community parades where neighbors and friends design, build, and ride on the floats, firefighters spray kids with water as shiny fire engines pass by, high school bands play the patriotic music we love, everyone is decked out in red, white, and blue, and the American flag waves proudly from every corner.

After the parade, the fun will continue at our home with a star-spangled celebration for friends and neighbors. I’ll set up long tables draped in red linens on the front veranda where guests can enjoy the mountain views. Stars and stripes placemats, white dinnerware, red glassware, flag napkins, and casual floral arrangements will adorn the tables.

Randy will fire up the grill for lemon chicken and ribs so tender the meat all but falls off the bone, and our guests, who are all great cooks, will bring their favorite side dishes for all to enjoy.

For dessert, star-spangled cupcakes provide an All-American finale that is sure to delight guests. These light, diminutive lemon cakes hold a secret center of raspberry jam and are capped with a swirl of fluffy whipped cream buttercream and a flourish of red, white, and blue sprinkles. The cupcakes may be made one day ahead and lightly covered with foil until ready to serve. Avoid using plastic wrap as it will stick to the frosting. Happy Fourth of July!

Christy Rost is a cookbook author, host of Celebrating Home cooking videos, and longtime resident of the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. Her ‘At Home with Christy Rost’ cooking series for Eat This TV Network airs on AmazonFire, AppleTV+, Roku, Samsung TV, and YouTube. Please visit christyrost.com for details and recipes.