The Heat Index Is Rising, and So Are the Holmes Aquatic Center’s Hours

University Park residents can cool down with an extra hour of evening swim time at the Holmes Aquatic Center in July.

The aquatic center will be open until 9 p.m. every day this month, with the exceptions of July 12 and 26. It will close at 8 p.m. those evenings due to showings of the dive-in movie.

The city made the decision to extend the aquatic center’s hours based on the results of a survey of pool pass holders, said Caroline Seward, assistant director of Parks and Recreation. University Park will reevaluate the extended hours at the end of the month, and decide based on usage whether to continue them, she said.

The Holmes Aquatic Center will remain open through Labor Day. It features a 50-meter pool, giant water slide, 3- and 1-meter diving boards, small splash pad, and a separate, shaded pool for younger children with an aerated fountain.

In July, open swim is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Senior swim is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday to Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.