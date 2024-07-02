Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Brianna Campbell celebrates at Klyde Warren Park with her daughters Evelyn, 6, and Madeline, 4. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges
Thousands Celebrate Independence Day in Klyde Warren Park

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,
Fireworks were launched from the Dallas Museum of Art. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges

The city of Dallas celebrated Independence Day early on June 29 with food, fireworks, and live music in Klyde Warren Park.

The event featured performances from Grace Tyler, a country-music writer and singer from Frisco, and Angel White, a fifth-generation Texan singer and songwriter. Family friendly activities included glitter tattoos and caricature art. 

Thousands of revelers put their eyes to the sky to watch the evening conclude with an after-dark fireworks show. Fireworks were launched at the east and west sides of the park, including from the rooftop of the Dallas Museum of Art.

