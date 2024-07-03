Alex Bell Named 2024 Citizen of the Year

Alex Bell, who has served University Park through nonprofits and as a member of several city committees, was recently selected as 2024 Citizen of the Year.

Bell will ride in the Park Cities Fourth of July Parade, and will receive a plaque during a brief ceremony at the Centennial Park Gazebo.

Bell recalls feeling “honored and humbled” when Mayor Tommy Stewart called him with the news of his selection. Bell said that he works alongside many hardworking and inspiring volunteers, and feels privileged to hold the title this year.

Bell, a founding partner of the law firm Ziegler Gardner Bell, began his service with University Park as a member of the Public Safety Committee. He also served as a member of the Centennial Master Plan Steering Committee. Most recently, he helped plan the city’s 100th anniversary celebration as a member of the Centennial Celebration Planning and Action Committee.

Bell has served as the chair of the church council for University Park United Methodist Church, where he helped his neighbors through COVID-19 and the cleanup from 2021 Winter Storm Uri. He is currently president of Connecting Point of Park Cities, an organization that provides an inclusive day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Bell spent most of his childhood living on Caruth Boulevard and played football for Highland Park High School. He attended college and law school at Baylor University, and started his career as a prosecutor and assistant district attorney in Waco.

Bell returned to University Park in 2014. He and his wife, Kimberly, live on Greenbrier Drive and have three children, who attend Hyer and the Weekday School at UPUMC.

“I moved back as quickly as I could,” Bell said. “This is the place where I knew I wanted to raise my family.”