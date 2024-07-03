Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 24-30

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ART?

Reported around 11:42 a.m. June 25: A spray painter wrote “Hoodricch 2800” and “Jay 28 PGA” on a building in the 12700 block of Preston Road.

24 Monday

Reported around 5:30 p.m.: a burglary by four individuals at Lovers Seafood & Market.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 7:24 p.m. in the 3600 block of Inwood Road.

A thief stole from a man at a home in the 5400 block of Druid Lane at an unprovided time.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a woman at an Inwood Village retail store.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the Prestoncrest Church of Christ parking lot at an unknown time.

25 Tuesday

Found property was reported around 11:42 a.m. at a business office in the 12700 block of Preston Road.

Stolen around 9:24 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Someone committed a cyberspace crime against a woman in the 6600 block of Lakehurst Avenue at an unprovided time.

Reported at an unprovided time: fraud offenses at a business office in the 5600 block of West Lovers Lane.

A license plate looter stole the tag off of a woman’s car at an unprovided time in the 7100 block of Currin Drive.

A destructor damaged a woman’s property at an unknown time at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

26 Wednesday

Reported around 7:25 p.m.: an unexplained death in the 6500 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A burglar forced entry into a man’s vehicle and stole property around 9:29 p.m. in the 6200 block of Northwood Road.

A man’s front license plate was stolen around 11:02 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Lovers Lane.

Someone harassed a woman by calling nonstop at an unprovided time at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

27 Thursday

An attempted car burglar was caught in the act around 1:12 p.m. at Preston Center.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time in a parking lot in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

A shoplifter was caught around 4:55 p.m. at NorthPark Center with debit cards in two different names and a pre-rolled blunt in his bag.

A NorthPark Center shoplifter received a criminal trespass warning around 7:12 p.m.

28 Friday

Stolen before 4:30 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Someone tried to fill a fraudulent prescription at CVS in Preston Forest Village at an unprovided time.

29 Saturday

At an unprovided time, a reckless driver without a driver’s license or insurance hit a man’s parked vehicle in the parking lot of Campisi’s in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane.

A burglar stole property from a business in the 6400 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway at an unprovided time.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s license plate from a parking lot in the 12200 block of Park Central Drive.

A destructor damaged a woman’s property at an unprovided time at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a woman at NorthPark Center.

30 Sunday

Reported around 11:31 a.m.: an open home in the 6500 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A reporting officer found a cell phone and charger around 7:39 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Sugar Mill Road.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.