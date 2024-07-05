House of the Month: 3840 Villanova Drive

Nestled in the heart of University Park, this custom, 5,920-square-foot all stone home with Ludowici tile roof sits on a corner lot, offering an ideal blend of elegance and comfort. Upon entering, the formal living and dining areas welcome you, while the study with builtins provides a versatile space for work. The chef’s kitchen, recently remodeled to perfection, features a large island, double oven, and stone-outlined gas cooktop, all seamlessly flowing into the breakfast room and oversized den with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace.

The second floor hosts three en-suite bedrooms, office, and an oversized primary suite offering a tranquil haven with a fireplace, double vanity bathroom, and two large walk-in closets. The third floor presents an expansive bedroom with en suite bath. Outside, the landscaped backyard beckons with a covered stone patio, built-in grill, a lush grassy area and rare three-car garage plus Porte Cochere. Contact The Rhodes Group today at 214-520-4422 or [email protected] to see this home, conveniently located within walking distance to parks, shops, and dining in Preston Center.