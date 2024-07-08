Hockaday Grad Named Gatorade Texas Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Hockaday student Jaden Thomas was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Texas Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Thomas, class of 2024, is the first Gatorade Texas Girls Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from The Hockaday School.

The award celebrates top athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. The award distinguishes Thomas as Texas’ best high school girls’ soccer player.

Thomas is a Stanford signee who scored 39 goals and passed for 10 assists this past season, leading Hockaday to the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A Tournament championship game. Thomas scored at least one goal in all 17 games with 13 multi-goal games and eight hat tricks.

Thomas is ranked as the nation’s No.10 recruit in the Class of 2024 by TopDrawerSoccer. She concluded her prep soccer career with 64 goals and 22 assists.

Outside of soccer, Thomas is a member of Hockaday’s Black Student Union and volunteers locally on behalf of Feeding the Need, which benefits the homeless in the Dallas area. She also donates her time as a youth soccer coach.