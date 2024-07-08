Tuesday, July 9, 2024

File Photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports July 1-7

Sarah Hodges

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHOE SALE

PHOTO: Unsplash

Reported at 11:20 p.m. on July 7: A thief got three sneakers for the price of none from an unlocked 2018 Volkswagen Passat parked at CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane. The burglar also took a backpack, sunglasses, a pickleball paddle, and slippers.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Monday

Police arrested a woman on a warrant at 8:29 a.m. on Mockingbird Lane.

A purse poacher stole a Louis Vuitton bag from a vehicle on Lovers Lane before 3:43 p.m.

A license plate looter took the front plate off a 2018 Cadillac Escalade before 5:37 p.m. on Hanover Street.

3 Wednesday

Reported at 6:15 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance on McFarlin Boulevard, then arrested a man for assault.

4 Thursday

Reported at 11:04 p.m. at an undisclosed location: Officers investigated abusive 911 calls.

5 Friday

Officers made a traffic stop at 2:01 a.m. on Westminster Avenue, then arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and violating open container laws.

A project site plunderer entered a construction site on Caruth Boulevard before 9:33 a.m. and stole a spray rig, palm sanders, hoses, and cords.

How easy was it for a thief to steal an iPad Pro, a black iPad Pro case, cash, and a drawstring bag from a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover on Lovers Lane? The car was left unlocked.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A porch pirate stole a package containing an iPhone from a home on Stanford Avenue before 5:54 p.m.

A sneaky shoplifter stole cash from Starbucks on Villanova Drive before 6:35 p.m.

Reported at 7:27 p.m.: Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated on Lovers Lane.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Monday

Police arrested an 18-year-old for criminal trespass and failing to identify himself at 11 a.m. in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

Reported at 5:51 p.m.: A fraudster impersonating Carter Tolleson emailed an intern at Tolleson Private Bank in the 5500 block of Preston Road asking for $600 worth of eBay gift cards for a company event.

2 Tuesday

Reported at 10:03 p.m.: A confused worker started servicing the wrong Generac generator in the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue and broke a piece. His company agreed to have the generator repaired and to cover the bill.

3 Wednesday

Officers arrested a man for driving with an expired license and without insurance at 2:13 a.m. in the 5000 block of St. Johns Drive.

Officers arrested a man on multiple warrants at 2:18 a.m. in the 5000 block of St. Johns Drive.

An unsteady forklift tried to lift too much lumber before 11:06 a.m. The forklift and the lumber tipped forward onto the street, damaging a decorative light post in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue.

5 Friday

Reported at 7:17 a.m.: A good samaritan gave officers a money clip that she had found at the intersection of Highland Drive and Lexington Avenue and the $15 cash it contained.

Police made an arrest for possession of a dangerous drug and driving while intoxicated at 6:09 p.m. in the 4600 block of Southern Avenue.

6 Saturday

PHOTO: Unsplash

The reckless driver of an Audi hit a 2023 Land Rover SE in Highland Park Village before 8:30 p.m., then sped off without leaving information.

Police arrested a man for possession of drug paraphernalia, running a stop sign, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to evade arrest, as well as on a warrant, at 3:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

