Forget Paris — Young Olympians Can Medal in UP

Pint-sized Olympic hopefuls don’t need to board a plane to compete for medals this summer.

University Park is hosting a Mini Olympics for athletes ages 5 and up from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Curtis Park.

Olympic sport-themed activities will include a bean bag shotput, pool noodle javelin and running events. Mini Olympians who fill their stamp cards will receive finishers medals.

Olympic dreamers will also have a chance to meet two-time Big 12 swimming champ Jordan Morgan and take pictures with US National Championship medals. The event is come and go, and no registration is required.