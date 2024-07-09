Wednesday, July 10, 2024

PHOTO: Courtesy University Park Public Library
Forget Paris — Young Olympians Can Medal in UP

Pint-sized Olympic hopefuls don’t need to board a plane to compete for medals this summer. 

University Park is hosting a Mini Olympics for athletes ages 5 and up from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Curtis Park.

Olympic sport-themed activities will include a bean bag shotput, pool noodle javelin and running events. Mini Olympians who fill their stamp cards will receive finishers medals. 

Olympic dreamers will also have a chance to meet two-time Big 12 swimming champ Jordan Morgan and take pictures with US National Championship medals. The event is come and go, and no registration is required. 

