Grant Halliburton Foundation Launches Hope Party Season

The Grant Halliburton Foundation will launch its 15th annual Hope Party season with a kickoff event at Simkhai in Highland Park Village from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Foundation and its annual gala while shopping the Simkhai Fall ’24 collection and enjoying hors d’oeuvres and wine by Bistro 31. Simkai will give back 15% of its sales from Wednesday, July 24, to Saturday, July 27, when shoppers mention the Grant Halliburton Foundation.

This year’s Hope Party is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22, at the Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas. The event will feature dinner, dancing to the music of AURA by Scott Michaels, live and silent auctions, and a wine and spirits pull. The fall gala supports the Grant Halliburton Foundation’s work providing mental health education, resources and support to North Texas youth and their families.

2024 Hope Party co-chairs are Berry Corporation president and philanthropist Danielle Hunter, 11-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and consumer rights advocate Steve Noviello, and fashion industry veteran and community volunteer Reed Robertson.

To attend the kickoff event at Simkhai, RSVP to [email protected] by July 22. Hope Party sponsorships and underwriting opportunities open online on Thursday, July 25, at GrantHalliburton.org/hopeparty. Individual tickets go on sale in September.