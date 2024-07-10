More Baseball Coming to Burleson Park

University Park’s City Council has voted in favor of a double play for Burleson Park’s baseball field.

The city will scoot the current field from the northwest to the northeast corner of the park, a changeup that will improve the field’s grading and drainage, and make space for a second field in the park’s southwest corner.

More field space is needed to meet increased demand, director of parks and recreation Sean Johnson told the council at its July 2 meeting. This year’s baseball field revenue between Jan. 1 and July 2 was $22,600, as opposed to $17,640 in 2023. Burleson’s field has accounted for almost $8,000 of this year’s total, he said.

Johnson said that the uptick in field reservations may be due to the success of the Texas Rangers, who brought home their first-ever World Series title in 2023. The new, smaller field will help address the need for tee-ball space, Johnson said.

The Burleson Field renovations will cost $172,955 and should be completed by mid-August, he said.

In other business, the city council:

Recognized Infrastructure and Maintenance Department employee Juvencio Martinez, who retired after just over 26 years of dedicated service to the city. In his time with University Park, Martinez only took four weeks of sick time, director of public works Keegan Littrell said.

Read a proclamation declaring July as Parks and Recreation Month in the city of University Park. Click HERE to read more about the city’s special July programming.

Read a proclamation in recognition of Plaza Health Foods 75th Anniversary. Plaza Health Foods opened in Snider Plaza in May 1949 as the city’s first health food store.