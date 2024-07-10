New Football Coach Sees Community as Vital Component in Success for Hillcrest 

Ex-NFL receiver Madise arrives to lead Panthers after successful stops as an assistant coach

A.D. Madise figures that achieving and sustaining football success at Hillcrest will be as much about the adults as the teenagers.

That’s why the school’s new football coach is enthusiastic about building relationships not just with his players, but with teachers, parents, and community members.

“There’s a lot of people who want to see that program be successful,” Madise said. “You’ve got the support that you need. If we can galvanize adults, we can get it over the hump, and it will grow in a positive direction.”

Madise was hired for his first head-coaching job after spending more than a decade as an assistant at winning programs including fellow Dallas ISD schools Lincoln, Skyline, Woodrow Wilson, and South Oak Cliff. He also was on the coaching staff at Lamar University for two seasons.

Most recently, Madise was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at SOC, which claimed Class 5A Division II state titles in 2021 and 2022.

Along the way, he acquired familiarity and connections to the Hillcrest program, and was drawn to the administrative and neighborhood support. He figures it’s an ideal match between a coach and a team both wanting to take the next step.

Madise is a Lancaster native who was a standout receiver at TCU in the early 2000s. He later played professionally for several years, including two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

He replaces Jacob Ramon, who resigned after leading the Panthers to a 32-30 record over the past six seasons, including two playoff appearances. Hillcrest was 4-6 last year.

Madise recalls working for Reginald Samples, the legendary coach now at Duncanville, who emphasizes solidifying college opportunities for players, knowing the value of a free college education to get a head start on life.

“You’ve got to make sure you’re looking out for the kids on that level,” Madise said. “They know you care about them and work harder for you.”

The Panthers did not have spring practice this year, since the coaching staff and program structure was still in flux, but Madise plans to institute that during the next offseason.

Although participation numbers need to grow, Madise is excited by the returnees on the roster as he prepares to install his system. Hillcrest will start practice on Aug. 5 in preparation for the season opener on Aug. 30 against W.T. White.

“I think the opportunity is there to have athletes,” Madise said. “There’s a culture change taking place and the pieces are fitting together.”