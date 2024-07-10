NorthPark Center Kendra Scott to Celebrate Grand Opening

Cult-favorite jewelry store Kendra Scott will be opening its eighth North Texas location July 12 at NorthPark Center.

The store will host opening weekend activities, starting July 12 at 9 a.m. Celebrations will continue until Sunday with events such as floral bouquet building, sip and shops, snacks, and DJ appearances.

Founded in 2002 by Austinite Kendra Scott, the company is known for its unique use of color in jewelry — an essential accessory in every preppy adolescent’s wardrobe. Using its founding philosophy “family, fashion, and philanthropy” as a touchstone, the company has donated more than $50 million to philanthropic organizations since 2010.

The NorthPark store will occupy the suite between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. It will host the full expanse of Kendra Scott’s retail experiences, such as the Color Bar design studio, fragrance collection by Kendra Scott, and watch collection. The store will also include the Yellow Rose jewelry collection, which is inspired by Scott’s love for Texas.

“This expansion underscores our commitment to putting customers first and highlights our brand’s deep connection with the Dallas community,” Kendra Scott CEO Tom Nolan said.