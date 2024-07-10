Wednesday, July 10, 2024

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 1-7

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SOLD?

A sign swiper stole the “for sale” sign from a man’s yard before 4:24 a.m. July 5 in the 4300 block of Sexton Lane.

1 Monday

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle at Inwood Village before 2:55 p.m.

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

2 Tuesday

Stolen before 9:13 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the Elan at Bluffview parking lot.

A burglar stole a woman’s purse from her car then fled before 4:53 p.m. in a Preston Center parking lot.

A destructor damaged a man’s construction fence and stole property at an unprovided time in the 4800 block of Melissa Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time in a parking lot in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

3 Wednesday

A reckless driver fled the scene of a crash without leaving identifying information around 10:59 p.m. in the 8800 block of Lemmon Avenue.

A thief stole a woman’s property at an unprovided time in the 4700 block of Shadywood Lane.

Reported at an unprovided time: A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store.

4 Thursday

Someone was caught with marijuana around 6:14 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Lovers Lane.

PHOTO: Pixabay

At an unprovided time, a burglar entered a vacant home in the 5600 block of Ursula Lane and stole property at an unprovided time.

A burglar cut the cable on a gate, stole tools, then fled the scene at an unprovided time in the 6500 block of Belmead Drive.

5 Friday

A NorthPark Center visitor caused a disturbance and was criminally trespassed around 11:44 a.m.

Reported around 2:27 p.m.: an injured person in an apartment at Villa Del Norte.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time in the 7100 block of South Janmar Drive.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time in the 7200 block of Meadow Road.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at a NorthPark Center retail store.

6 Saturday 

An unwelcome guest returned after being warned around 2:17 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

7 Sunday

A drunk driver was caught around 2:53 a.m. in the 6300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Reported around 10:34 a.m.: A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole property in the parking lot of The Plaza at Edgemere.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot around 7:27 p.m.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Stolen at an unprovided time: a woman’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

