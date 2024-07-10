University Park Assessing Pond Water Quality After Fish-Kill

University Park is assessing water quality in the ponds at Caruth and Curtis Park after finding more than 100 dead fish.

The fish were found the afternoon of Saturday, July 6. They were first reported by park visitors, and the majority were found at Curtis Park. The city is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife to determine the cause of the fish-kill.

The city has not yet identified any water quality issues, but is still awaiting the results of some sample tests, Community Information Officer Paige Ruedy said. Fishing in the Curtis and Caruth Park ponds is not advised at this time.