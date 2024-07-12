Real Talk: Mary Kathryn Reese

Mary Kathryn Reese and her late partner, Jennifer Sherrill, knew they needed career changes after rushing home to adopt their first son, Jarod.

“When the adoption agency called, I was in our New York office getting ready to board a plane later that day to London,” Reese recalled. “Jennifer was on a business trip in Vancouver.”

Reese traveled often as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Sherrill had a similarly demanding career as a consultant for Deloitte.

“With global commitments at work and an infant to care for at home, work/life balance became a huge challenge and we knew we had to make a change,” Reese said.

A friend’s request for help with a home project led them in 2004 to purchase the remodeling company that would become Kitchen Design Concepts, where Reese is now CEO.

“Jennifer brought a natural talent for remodeling, and I have a love for cooking,” Reese said. “Both of us brought business acumen which was key in helping clients design their dream spaces.”

The company recently opened a new 5,000-square-foot studio at 150 Payne St. in the design district.

What are your favorite

kitchen trends?

My favorite kitchen trend is that clients are moving away from white and gray kitchens. Personally, I’ve always loved natural wood and colors. For example, my current home has awesome walnut island cabinets complemented with a lovely green accent and some warm white to tie it all together.

Additionally, wallpaper has found a resurgence. It’s not only for the “luxury” market anymore. There are fantastic patterns that are affordable, and we are installing these in kitchens, bathrooms, offices, dining rooms, essentially everywhere. Lastly, function and storage are crucial trends. We design fabulous spaces for clients who have “stuff” that needs a home and to be in the right spot at the right time which requires planning and attention to detail.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

The supply chain challenges that have affected many industries are continuing to ease, allowing business operations to return to a more normal state.

Energy efficiency, wellness, and a connection to the outdoors are becoming increasingly important to Dallas clients. Homeowners are showing a growing interest in sustainability, with many inquiring about alternative energy sources and electric car charging stations. This shift indicates a positive trend towards more environmentally conscious living, which I anticipate will continue to grow.

Inflation has undoubtedly impacted the market, with some clients opting to finance fewer projects and preferring to pay cash instead of taking out larger loans.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

I’ve had the privilege of appearing on a cooking segment for Good Morning Texas and thoroughly enjoyed testing recipes for America’s Test Kitchen.