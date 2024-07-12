Stone Hosts Youth Camp, Preps for Season

Having fully recovered from surgery for a leg injury that prematurely ended his 2023 season, SMU quarterback Preston Stone was back on the field on Wednesday, hosting a free football camp at Cedar Crest Community Center in Oak Cliff for dozens of athletes ages 11-18.

The former Parish Episcopal standout partnered for the United for Dallas camps with Champions for Literacy, a nonprofit organization leveraging sports to champion literacy among children.

“I am excited to bring together young athletes of all different backgrounds from across Dallas and share my passion for both football and literacy to help equip and inspire these students,” Stone said.

The camps, which included a T-shirt and dinner for all participants, featured a handful of Stone’s current SMU teammates as well as NFL veteran Ty Montgomery, a former St. Mark’s star now with the New England Patriots.

As part of the partnership, Champions for Literacy will make a grant to support current and future literacy programs for elementary school students at Dallas nonprofits Behind Every Door and Mercy Street.

Stone, a Park Cities native, was among the top high school quarterbacks in the state while leading Parish to consecutive TAPPS state championships in 2019 and 2020.

Last season with SMU, he started 10 games, throwing for almost 2,600 yards and 23 touchdowns. He will be the starter again when the Mustangs open the 2024 season on Aug. 24 at Nevada.